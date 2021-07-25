Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,768,000 after buying an additional 512,663 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in The New York Times by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,449,000 after purchasing an additional 248,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,943,000 after purchasing an additional 362,811 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

