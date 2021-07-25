Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

NYSE AM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

