California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of IAA worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

