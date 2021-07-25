IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

