Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 508,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $123.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $123.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.