Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,300 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

