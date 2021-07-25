Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.46-13.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.32. Pool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.460-$13.960 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $462.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $478.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

