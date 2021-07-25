Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.20). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIO. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $297.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.49.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

