Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.91 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 243,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 344,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 62,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.88. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

