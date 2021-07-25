Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,501 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 150.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 40.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 103,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC opened at $395.90 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

