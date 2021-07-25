32,884 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at $486,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

UNG stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.