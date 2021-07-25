Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Globant by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Globant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

GLOB stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.54.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

