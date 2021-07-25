Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,502 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 59.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $401.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $404.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

