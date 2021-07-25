SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.26 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $14,103.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.69 or 0.00814042 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

