Curate Hits One Day Volume of $467,344.00 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 4% against the dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $467,344.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00048612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.00814063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,549,834 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

