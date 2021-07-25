Homrich & Berg Buys New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 158,055 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,697.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $227.25 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

