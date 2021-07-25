Homrich & Berg Makes New $321,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $136.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.