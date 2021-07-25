Homrich & Berg Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

