Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $147.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

