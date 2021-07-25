Homrich & Berg Invests $205,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,870,000 after purchasing an additional 348,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 114,873 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,899,294. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $359.23 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

