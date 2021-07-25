Homrich & Berg Acquires New Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

