Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,569 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

OUNZ stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

