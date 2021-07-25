Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.86 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

