Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Constellium posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Constellium stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

