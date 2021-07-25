Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.60. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 13,160 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7981581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

