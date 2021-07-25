5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.71. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 67,174 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNP shares. Laurentian lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$214.95 million and a PE ratio of 73.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.163327 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,052,670. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 over the last 90 days.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

