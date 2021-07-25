Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 307,420 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 167.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.