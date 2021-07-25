Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 307,420 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.03.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.
