Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.22. Envela shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 54,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Envela during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Envela by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

