Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stake Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 54.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

