Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WES. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.83 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

