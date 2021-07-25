Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 321.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,621,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,645.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $184,238,971. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

