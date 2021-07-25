Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Lessened by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

CARR stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

