Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.04 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paychex were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.