Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after purchasing an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

