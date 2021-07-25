Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

