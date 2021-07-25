FORA Capital LLC Invests $32,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $5,256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,162,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

UCBI opened at $28.68 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

