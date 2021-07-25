1,329 Shares in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atomera by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $421.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.52. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

