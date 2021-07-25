FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $268.63 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $198.32 and a twelve month high of $269.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.84.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

