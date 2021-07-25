AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,886 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Cowen worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cowen by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.67 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

COWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

