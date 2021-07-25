FORA Capital LLC Sells 8,814 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

ATRA opened at $12.77 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

