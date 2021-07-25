Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 11,831 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

