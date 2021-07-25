William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces Dividend of $0.30

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

William Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

WMPN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $210,665.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of William Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.