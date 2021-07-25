Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. Sally Beauty posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 663.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after buying an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the period.

NYSE SBH opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

