Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

