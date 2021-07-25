0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.46

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $500,763.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

