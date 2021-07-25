TriumphX (TRIX) One Day Volume Hits $46,596.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $43,643.31 and $46,596.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.00815174 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.