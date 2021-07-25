California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 248 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $114.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.