Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 586.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 328,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,112,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

