Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lowered by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

