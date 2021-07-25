Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,219 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Innoviva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INVA. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

INVA opened at $13.36 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

